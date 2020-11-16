Drink-driver crashed after going away party

A BOOZY going away party ended in a car accident for a Gladstone man.

Joseph Louis Pappagallo, 29, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink-driving.

The court heard that Pappagallo had been given notice of his employment being terminated and was at dinner on September 25 with workmates.

It was told Pappagallo was drinking but he had no intention of driving home at the beginning of the night and wanted to catch a cab.

The qualified plumber drove and crashed his black ford falcon into a parked truck on Rooksby Street, at 11.55pm.

He called police himself and they attended the scene.

The responding officers observed Pappagallo to have slurred speech, bloodshot and glassy eyes, and to be unsteady on his feet.

He was transported to Gladstone Hospital and his car was written off and towed from the scene.

Pappagallo returned a blood alcohol content of 0.209.

The court heard that Pappagallo struggled with anxiety and depression and was living out of a suitcase for a short time after his three-year de facto relationship ended earlier this year.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said it was quite a serious situation due to the fact it was not an insignificant reading.

He convicted Pappagallo, placed him on 12 months’ probation and disqualified him from driving for 10 months.

