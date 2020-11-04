Drink-driver couldn’t recall how much he drank the night before

A magistrate has shown sympathy towards a Gladstone man receiving chemotherapy.

The man’s case was heard ex-parte in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court that David Ross Auty was intercepted in Gladstone on a motorcycle on March 29.

Auty submitted to a roadside breath test, returned a reading of 0.081, and was charged with drink-driving.

Auty told police he consumed an unknown amount of beer and liquor the night before.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey noted Auty had been receiving chemotherapy and had requested an adjournment for two months.

Mr Manthey said instead, he would sentence Auty to the minimum disqualification.

“I’m assuming he might need his licence down the track for medical appointments,” Mr Manthey said.

Auty was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for one month.

