Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A magistrate has shown sympathy towards a Gladstone man receiving chemotherapy.
A magistrate has shown sympathy towards a Gladstone man receiving chemotherapy.
Crime

Drink-driver couldn’t recall how much he drank the night before

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
4th Nov 2020 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE has shown sympathy towards a Gladstone man receiving chemotherapy.

The man’s case was heard ex-parte in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court that David Ross Auty was intercepted in Gladstone on a motorcycle on March 29.

Auty submitted to a roadside breath test, returned a reading of 0.081, and was charged with drink-driving.

Auty told police he consumed an unknown amount of beer and liquor the night before.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey noted Auty had been receiving chemotherapy and had requested an adjournment for two months.

Mr Manthey said instead, he would sentence Auty to the minimum disqualification.

“I’m assuming he might need his licence down the track for medical appointments,” Mr Manthey said.

Auty was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Read more drink-driving stories:

Drink-driving P-plater was going to Maccas

Homemade vodka brings drink-driving mum unstuck

Drink-driver was on his way to the movies

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Smoking marijuana a family affair for drug driver

        Premium Content Smoking marijuana a family affair for drug driver

        Crime Stewart Ian McDonald said he’d smoked marijuana with his mum three days that week.

        • 4th Nov 2020 12:30 PM
        DREAM JOB: Get paid $4500 a week to surf the net

        Premium Content DREAM JOB: Get paid $4500 a week to surf the net

        News “We want someone who has the guts to share their online experience with the...

        Weapon found in man’s bag at Gladstone Airport

        Premium Content Weapon found in man’s bag at Gladstone Airport

        Crime Andrew Bradley Downing said he forgot the item was in his bag.

        Racing Qld boss spends Cup day at Gladstone

        Premium Content Racing Qld boss spends Cup day at Gladstone

        News Find out what Brendan Parnell had to say about Gladstone’s latest race day.