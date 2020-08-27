Drink-driver caused serious injuries to friend in rollover

A drink-driver seriously injured his friend in an ATV rollover.

A drink-driver seriously injured his friend in an ATV rollover.

A MIRIAM VALE man caused his friend serious injuries after he rolled the vehicle they were in while drunk.

Mitchell Browning, 22, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink-driving.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court that on July 25, at 10.45pm, police were called to an ATV rollover at Miriam Vale, where Browning was the driver and he had one passenger.

Browning told police he and the passenger had a few drinks and decided to get into the ATV and do a few laps of the paddock.

Browning was travelling at 60 to 70kmh when there was a small jump in the path of the ATV.

Browning applied the brakes, causing the ATV to dig into the ground and roll on the left side.

The passenger sustained injuries including a broken collar bone, a dislocated shoulder, a fractured shoulder blade and a cut to his forehead.

Browning told police he had drunk three vodka drinks. He returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.071 and said he never intended to hurt his friend.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Browning and the passenger remained good friends after the incident.

He asked the court to consider this happened on a private property and not on a public road.

Browning was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

