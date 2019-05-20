Drink driver caught trying to swap seats at RBT site

POLICE conducting roadside breath tests nearby watched as a drink driver got out of her car and swapped seats with her passenger, a court was told.

POLICE conducting roadside breath tests nearby watched as a drink driver got out of her car and swapped seats with her passenger, a court was told.

But officers were not fooled by Cherie Bindle's trick and she was required to give a blood alcohol concentration reading when police approached the car on April 14.

Bindle, 46, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of driving over the general alcohol content.

The court was told Bindle was approaching an RBT site when she pulled over at a truck stop.

Police saw the woman get out of her car and sit in the passenger side while her passenger got behind the wheel.

Bindle returned a reading of .068 per cent and told officers she had consumed 10 drinks the night before.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had been a nurse for the past 25 years.

Mr Pepito said Bindle was involved in a serious motorbike crash in October 2018 and suffered injuries.

He said his client was drinking at a pub the night before being pulled over and miscalculated when she would be ok to drive.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella imposed a $400 fine and disqualified Bindle from driving for one month.

A conviction was not recorded.