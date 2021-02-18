Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A drink driver has been caught driving a golf buggy. Photo Erica Murree / Central & North Burnett Times
A drink driver has been caught driving a golf buggy. Photo Erica Murree / Central & North Burnett Times
Crime

Drink driver caught on a golf buggy

liana walker
18th Feb 2021 12:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A drink driver has been pulled over in Boyne Island driving a golf buggy.

Robert James Speers was intercepted on January 14 on Malpas St where he blew 0.060.

He told police he’d had four drinks that day.

Self-represented, Speers pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink driving.

The 65 year old told the court he couldn’t get a lift to his home, which was 1.4km from the golf course.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladtone drink drivers
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plan your Easter holiday in Gladstone this year

        Premium Content Plan your Easter holiday in Gladstone this year

        Council News GRC and GAPDL launched the Easter in Gladstone campaign

        Rio Tinto aluminium ore and minerals estimate changes

        Premium Content Rio Tinto aluminium ore and minerals estimate changes

        News Changes announced to ASX of ore estimates processed at Yarwun, QAL and Boyne...

        Reports teen hit with rock at Gladstone school

        Premium Content Reports teen hit with rock at Gladstone school

        Breaking It is believed the teen has sustained a head injury.