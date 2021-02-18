Drink driver caught on a golf buggy
A drink driver has been pulled over in Boyne Island driving a golf buggy.
Robert James Speers was intercepted on January 14 on Malpas St where he blew 0.060.
He told police he’d had four drinks that day.
Self-represented, Speers pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink driving.
The 65 year old told the court he couldn’t get a lift to his home, which was 1.4km from the golf course.
He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.
