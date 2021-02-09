Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man was caught drink driving when he fell asleep at the wheel at a fast food restaurant.
The man was caught drink driving when he fell asleep at the wheel at a fast food restaurant.
News

Drink driver busted after falling asleep at drive through

Carlie Walker
9th Feb 2021 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who was allegedly drink driving was busted by police after he fell asleep behind the wheel while in the drive through at a fast food restaurant.

The Hervey Bay man was charged with high range drink driving after he was intercepted by police at McDonalds on February 5.

Police will allege about 3.45am, they attended the location near Margaret St, Urangan and found the driver of the vehicle.

Police conducted a roadside breath test and the driver registered over the legal limit.

He was subsequently transported to Hervey Bay Police Station where he underwent further testing, registering 0.153 per cent BAC.

A 37-year-old Hervey Bay man has been charged with high range drink driving and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on February 17.

drink driver drink driving
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hat Fitz and Cara excited to return to region for festival

        Premium Content Hat Fitz and Cara excited to return to region for festival

        Music “I love Agnes, I wrote how amazing it was.”

        Ex rural firey allegedly found with stolen brigade property

        Premium Content Ex rural firey allegedly found with stolen brigade property

        Crime The former Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade member was alleged to be found in...

        Take a step back in time with unique photography event

        Premium Content Take a step back in time with unique photography event

        News Want to sharpen up or discover your photography skills?

        No winners in late night Dawson Highway ‘street race’

        Premium Content No winners in late night Dawson Highway ‘street race’

        Crime Kaine David Morris wanted to see if his bike went faster than his mate’s car.