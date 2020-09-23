Menu
DRINK DRIVE: A Gladstone woman was caught drink driving after not offending for 21 years.
Crime

Drink driver breaks two decade good behaviour streak

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Sep 2020 5:00 PM
A GLADSTONE woman fronted court for the first time in 21 years after she was caught drink driving.

Christine Pamela Choate, 53, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving.

Choate was intercepted by police for a breath test on September 6 at 6.45am.

She told police she had drank two bottles of an alcoholic beverage earlier before her blood-alcohol content reading came back as .080.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said Choate previous had issues with alcohol but had since stopped drinking all together.

She said Choate was remorseful and pointed out this was her first offence since 1999.

Choate was convicted and fined $700 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Gladstone Observer

