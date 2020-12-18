Menu
A 33-year-old says an early lunch is to blame for driving over the limit.
Crime

Drink-driver blames early lunch for being double the limit

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
18th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
A 33-year-old contractor says an early lunch and not eating dinner was the reason he was above the alcohol limit when he drove.

Ashley Robert Thomas was pulled over on November 26 on the Dawson Highway where he blew 0.101.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 14.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said this was a simple miscalculation as Thomas had eaten an early lunch that day but hadn’t eaten dinner.

She said that since being suspended he’d had to pay another person to drive him around for work.

Thomas was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

