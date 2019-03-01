Menu
Red Angus bull.
Red Angus bull. Jayden Brown
News

Drill stolen as payment for bull semen

Shannon Hardy
by
28th Feb 2019 3:30 PM | Updated: 1st Mar 2019 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GAVIN John Iseppi found himself in a sticky situation at Dalby Magistrates Court on February 26 when he faced a charge for stealing a drill because he felt he was owed money for bull semen.

The court heard Iseppi stole a Makita drill from a man at the 2018 Brisbane Show because he was owed payment for Red Angus bull semen.

Iseppi pleaded guilty to the theft in court on Tuesday.

"It was a misjudgement at the time," Iseppi said.

Iseppi has since proceeded through proper channels to gain payment for the semen.

No conviction was recorded.

