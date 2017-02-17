Hundreds apply for one single job

UP FOR GRABS: A whopping 90 jobs have come on to the market in the past week.

YOU shouldn't judge a book by its cover but when it comes to job interviews, first impressions count.

Of course it depends on what job you're going for but when director of Sothertons Gladstone Accountants Steve Marsten recently put out a job ad for a new position, he was shocked by how poorly some applicants presented themselves and ultimately lost the chance of getting a job.

In a sign of how desperate people are to find work, Mr Marsten said he received 248 job applications for the role of a personal assistant/receptionist at the accountancy firm.

Out of the 248 applicants he said about 80% were local, while the rest came from as far away as Mackay and Brisbane.

Despite the high number of applicants for the one position, Mr Marsten said he thought about 80% of those who applied were actually "genuine".

He said he "absolutely got the feeling" that many of the applicants had applied just to meet a prescribed quota put down by Centrelink and other government job agencies, to continue to receive assistance from the government.

Mr Marsten said the next step he took when assessing applications was to whittle down the 248 resumes to 24 and then "cut it in half".

"There were some good quality resumes but some didn't match the person that ended up sitting down in front of us," he said.

"If you're going to write a good resume that's what you should portray.

"The biggest issue was that some of the resumes had plenty of experience but they dressed down for the position ... if you want to be a boss you have to dress like them first."

He said while a good resume would get you through the door, how you present "sets the tone of the interview".

"If it starts at a low ebb then it's tough to come up from there," Mr Marsten said.

"Without being specific, you don't wear your Sunday lounge outfit to a professional job interview.

"It would make sense to look at the website and check out the photos of the people there, which would indicate how you need to dress."

Mr Marsten suggested men should wear a shirt and tie when going for an interview, while women should wear business attire or smart casual clothing.

"You've got to keep in mind that most people in Gladstone are working in industry and you could wear what you wear on-site, but even if you're going for an apprenticeship, (as a boss) you wouldn't expect shorts, wear a shirt and pants," he said.