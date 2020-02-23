DRENCHED: Average monthly rainfall totals smashed

McAndrew Dr was flooded by Briffney Creek on Saturday morning after large rainfall

McAndrew Dr was flooded by Briffney Creek on Saturday morning after large rainfall

FEBRUARY rainfall totals are sitting almost 30mm above the average after Friday night's downpours.

According to Bureau of Meteorology data, Gladstone Airport recorded 80mm in the 24 hours to 9am Saturday, taking the monthly total to almost 200mm and beating the February average of 173mm.

Meteorologist Shane Kennedy said the airport also recorded wind gusts of 57km/h, the second highest in the state on Friday.

Around the region, some areas saw falls over 100mm.

Mr Kennedy said the highest recorded total was 135mm in Mt Larcom, followed by Benaraby with 106mm.

The rain caused multiple sporting events to be cancelled, including a pre-season challenge cup at Valleys Football Club. Organisers said the decision was tough, but ultimately it came down to ensuring the safety of players.

Valleys Football Club’s pre-season competition was called off after the fields copped a drenching Friday night.

Around the region, large falls caused minor flooding.

Those driving along McAndrew Dr near Blain Park were forced to turn around, with Briffney Creek flowing strongly across the road.

McAndrew Dr flooded by Briffney Creek on Saturday

Mr Kennedy said the region could expect consistent showers today, with "modest totals" of 5-10mm.

Thunderstorms could return over the next couple of days as a trough over south western Queensland drifts east.

Mr Kennedy said storms could bring isolated falls of 30-40mm.