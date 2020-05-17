Dredging work delivers positive flow on for local businesses

Dredging work has given the city's economy a boost with 55 locals employed on Gladstone Ports Corporation's Clinton Vessel Interaction Project.

There have also been positive flow-on affects for local businesses who have provided fuel, equipment maintenance and hire as well as transport and delivery services.

The project is designed to improve safety by widening the Clinton Channel by about 100 metres and work is expected to be completed in the second half of the year.

The schedule has been extended to "allow for a slower and more precise delivery methodology," according to GPC.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said the project was a good boost for the area in uncertain times.

"The CVIP project is forecast to employ an average of 37 locals over the six-month project; April being a busy month meant jobs for 55 locals and work for many local businesses," Mr Walker said.

"This project is providing jobs and employment security for Gladstone locals and businesses while ensuring our Port remains strong and safe."

Hall Contracting is undertaking the dredging work, and CEO Cameron Hall said he was pleased to contribute to employment in the region.

"Having been deemed an essential service, we have a very important role to play throughout the global pandemic and we're proud to be supporting local jobs and helping to keep the economy afloat during these challenging times," Mr Hall said.

"This project will not only benefit the Gladstone region, but also Queensland as a whole."

Shipping between WICET and RG Tanna Coal Terminal is not affected while works are undertaken.