Dredging delay won't impact the HookUp, event organiser says

BIG JOB: Dredging started on the Boyne River in February. Mike Richards GLA260218DRED

THE Boyne Tannum HookUp will go ahead without the benefit of a restored navigation channel in the Boyne River.

Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan said weather conditions had hindered the dredging works to date.

"The Queensland coast is currently being battered by heavy rain and strong winds, with Maritime Safety Queensland closing ports at Hay Point and Abbot Point," he said.

Organiser of the HookUp Jennifer McGuire said she had no concerns about the delay negatively affecting the HookUp.

"We've lasted decades without the maintenance dredging so it's not going to make a difference, it's not even going to impact us," she said.

"At the end of the day (the dredging will be) a huge bonus ... it's going to deliver benefits ... but not delivering by the HookUp is not going to have a negative impact on the event."

Since dredging work began in mid-February, weather has prevented activity on 28 days, with wind gusts of up to 70km/h and significant rain falls.

"The safety of those working on the (dredging) barge is the priority as well as ensuring we minimise any potential impact on the surrounding environment," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"With neap tides (forecast) over the HookUp weekend, this will provide safe access for small craft."

The poor weather is not expected to clear over the next few days.

A GPC spokesperson said a completion date could not be given because the project was weather dependent.

The Boyne River project is funded by the Queensland Government, through the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Gladstone's East Coast Maritime has been responsible for carrying out the dredging.