STUNNING HOME: This Deepwater property on Fingerfield Rd is on the market for $1.85 million. RealEstate.com
Dreamy mansion hits the market for $1.85M

Sarah Barnham
13th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
FOR a couple million dollars, this dreamy Deepwater mansion could be yours.

Built over two lots across 77.1 hectares, the Fingerfield Rd mansion was built overlooking Baffle Creek, an area its' late, former owner "fell in love with”.

Re/Max Coastal Lifestyle Baffle Creek owner Sue Robertson said the property was on the market due to the owner's passing, an 83-year-old Swisse woman who chose Baffle Creek to build her dream home.

Ms Robertson said the owner built the property with no expense spared featuring imported marble bench tops, hardwood timber flooring, a lavish and spacious kitchen and connecting balconies on each side of the home.

"The lady who built it never built with a resale in mind,” Ms Robertson said. "She travelled a lot, between Switzerland, Sydney and Baffle Creek but the house is completely set up, the new owner would just need to maintain.

"The house is lovely, it has an all open plan, four bedrooms, three modern bathrooms, one of which has a spa bath.

"It also backs onto the Broadwater which, not many properties do.

Ms Robertson said although the property was very private it was not remote. "It is a massive house, and on site is also a newly renovated caretaker's cottage, which could be rented out,” she said.

"The house is only 15 minutes from facilities, the general store, fuel, a bar, pub and bottle shop.

"The house is very classy but it's modern and very spacious.”

Ms Robertson said the property was unaffected by the Deepwater fires as areas around the property had been back-burned

Gladstone Observer

