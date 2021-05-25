Menu
Millions attend Harbin Ice and Snow festival in China
Travel

Dreamworld to become ‘cool’ again with new attraction

by GREG STOLZ
25th May 2021 10:28 AM
Dreamworld will become a winter wonderland next month, with the Gold Coast theme park to be turned white with faux snow.

The park is staging Winterfest, featuring 'cool' activities including tobogganing, ice skating and themed entertainment.

Dreamworld to be hit by a ‘white-out’ next month for Winterfest
Dreamworld's chefs are getting in on the act, crafting a menu of European winter-inspired food offerings including schnitzels, bratwursts, sweet and savoury pretzels, Belgian waffles and mulled wine.

A purpose-built food precinct dubbed Winterville has been created as part of the festival.

Winterfest was held for the first time in 2019 but was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Ice skating will be one of the main attractions at Dreamworld’s Winterfest
Dreamworld marketing boss Karla Judge said this year's festival would feature guest favourites such as ice skating but had been expanded to include more activities and theming.

"Winterfest has something for every guest to enjoy, whether you're a local looking for a magical winter experience right here on the Gold Coast, or an interstate traveller looking for a unique day out during your Gold Coast stay,", she said.

European-inspired food will be on the menu at Dreamworld’s Winterfest
Winterfest will be held from June 26 to July 11 and will also feature two 'after dark' events.

Local annual pass holders will be entitled to one free ice-skating session a day.

 

Originally published as Dreamworld to become 'cool' again with new attraction

