Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hamilton Island is currently recruiting for 40 roles on the internationally acclaimed holiday destination.
Hamilton Island is currently recruiting for 40 roles on the internationally acclaimed holiday destination.
Careers

Dream jobs up for grabs on island paradise

Ashley Pillhofer
18th Nov 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IMAGINE working in one of the world's most luxurious holiday destinations.

You finish your shift and dive into crystal-clear waters of the Great Barrier Reef.

You might even catch a glimpse of A-list stars such as Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio or Johnny Depp who have visited the island paradise.

Imagine working in the stunning vistas of Hamilton Island. Well … you can.
Imagine working in the stunning vistas of Hamilton Island. Well … you can.

With a number of roles available on Hamilton Island, this dream could be a reality.

Hamilton island is recruiting for 40 roles including a housekeeping supervisor, driver, attendant, cook and activities attendant.

A spokeswoman for Hamilton Island said as well as offering employees work in a tropical paradise, the island was dedicated to staff progression through training at The Robert Oatley College.

"As one of Australia's most popular holiday destinations, Hamilton Island provides staff with a wide variety of career opportunities," the spokeswoman said.

 

We're big fans of the colour blue on Hamilton Island 💙 Have you considered staying in a holiday home when visiting...

Posted by Hamilton Island on Thursday, 14 November 2019

Through this training staff can do courses including certificates in hospitality and commercial cooking, and diplomas in management.

"Working on Hamilton Island not only provides employees with an opportunity to grow their skills and experience, but allows them to enjoy their days off making the most of exploring the spectacular Whitsundays region," the spokeswoman said.

Work perks for island employees include discounts at restaurants and on-island activities as well as access to activities around the Whitsundays.

To score a job, you must be an Australian citizen, or have a current working visa and be able to commit to working for six months or more.

Find out more information about the jobs here.

More Stories

australian island job employment hamilton island hamilton island job island job
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Climate change impact on Gladstone

        premium_icon REVEALED: Climate change impact on Gladstone

        News A RECENT report detailing the impact of climate change across built environments in Australia has assessed more than 544 local government areas.

        Future Rotarians the brains behind helping out

        premium_icon Future Rotarians the brains behind helping out

        Community FUTURE Gladstone Rotarians had a taste of the Rotary club’s good deeds at the first...

        Paediatrician joins hospital staff

        premium_icon Paediatrician joins hospital staff

        Health GLADSTONE Hospital has been joined by a consultant paediatrician who fell in love...

        Slip, slop, slap season

        premium_icon Slip, slop, slap season

        News ITS National Skin Cancer Action Week and this year’s focus is on young...