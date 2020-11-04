DREAM JOB: Get paid $4500 a week to surf the net

Web browser Opera is offering one lucky person a job paying $4500 a week to surf the internet and express their honest opinions on their experience.

The main competitor to internet browsers Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, Opera is looking for a ‘Personal Browser’, which could be a person from the Gladstone region whose only task is to browse the web freely and share their experience online.

Opera browser product director Maciej Kocemba said all that was required to apply was you needed to be fluent in English, have a stable internet connection and be over the age of 18.

“This might seem like a joke – but it really isn’t,” Ms Kocemba said.

“We are indeed hiring a person to just surf the web and actually get paid for it.

“What we are looking for in a candidate is the unpolished truth, we want someone who has the guts to share their online experience with the world.”

Ms Kocemba said if you were that friend who amazed others with the latest memes and you were a natural when it came to finding the most bizarre things in and around the web – it’s your lucky day.

“The browser is where your online life happens,” she said.

“We are curious to see the real faces behind the clicks.

“Whether you’re a nun streaming death metal at night, a fitness guru who bookmarks cake recipes all day, or a biker looking for knitting tutorials, we don’t judge.”

Opera was a global web innovator, Ms Kocemba said.

“Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 380 million people worldwide,” she said.

The two-week job period will take place during the winter of 2020/2021, Ms Kocemba said and the lucky person would be compensated $9,000 and internet-wide fame courtesy of Opera’s social media channels.

“To apply, candidates need to submit a short 15-60 second video where they talk about the most relevant browsing moment of their life,” she said.

“It can be anything from a funny incident to a dead serious revelation.”

Applications are open until November 13.

To apply visit the Opera website.

