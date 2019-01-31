Menu
Bedarra Island is looking for new island caretakers
Lifestyle

Tropical paradise caretaker job up for grabs

by Daniel Bateman
30th Jan 2019 5:48 AM
NEW caretakers are needed to help look after one of the Great Barrier Reef's most romantic island destinations.

Homeowners on Bedarra Island, 10km off the coast of Mission Beach, have started advertising for live-in caretakers for the 6ha private property located on the eastern side of the island.

Bedarra, which is described as one of the region's most picturesque Great Barrier Reef islands, attracts honeymooners and romantic couples.

The caretaker position includes free solar-powered, fully-furnished single-bed accommodation.

East Bedarra Body Corporate chairman John Herbert described the job as "not arduous", but those applying needed to be physically fit, and have knowledge of petrol motors, as there was manual labour involved in maintaining the property.

"It's an isolated lifestyle, but you do get to meet people who come and stay on the island from all around the world," he said. Applications close next weekend and can be sent to ja.herbert@gmail.com



