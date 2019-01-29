Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia’s Test squad.
Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia’s Test squad.
Cricket

’Dream come true’: Stoinis ready to grab Test opportunity

28th Jan 2019 5:13 PM

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis stands ready to grasp his opportunity should he be handed a Baggy Green cap in Canberra ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Stoinis has been in outstanding form in the BBL, but he was as surprised as anyone when chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns interrupted a meal with a close mate on Australia Day to tell him he had been added to the Test squad.

As fate would have it, Stoinis faced off against Matt Renshaw, the man he replaced in that squad, when the Melbourne Stars hosted the Brisbane Heat on Sunday night.

The pair crossed paths at the MCG after the Stars' thrilling five-run win, with Renshaw wishing Stoinis the best of luck.

Stoinis celebrated his national call-up with a man-of-the-match performance, top-scoring with 43 runs and taking 4-21, including the wicket of Renshaw, in a game-turning four overs.

"I feel like I'm in a good place," Stoinis said of the prospect of a Test debut.

"I'm enjoying my cricket, I'm preparing well.

"Obviously I haven't played Test match cricket before and there are a whole lot of other pressures that might come along but I've got a clear plan and I'll enjoy the occasion.

"It's more exciting for me than it is daunting.

"... I'm trying to chill out a little bit but obviously it's a dream come true."

Justin Langer has already foreshadowed an unchanged XI following Australia's resounding win at the Gabba.

But the door is ajar for Stoinis, with an evaluation of the pitch to play a major role in selection.

Since returning to the Stars following the three ODIs against India, Stoinis has taken 3-19, 3-20 and 4-21 to move ahead of Mitch Marsh in the all-rounder pecking order.

"Really I think it's just the fact that I've had a good opportunity to bowl," he said of his form with the ball.

"In the past I probably didn't bowl enough in the nets, so I'm just getting the (kilometres) in the legs and learning my craft a bit more.

"I started bowling a bit later (in my career) so that's probably handy on the body but in terms of skills I'm still learning a few things."

Stoinis has carefully managed an ankle injury he picked up in the last Sheffield Shield game before the BBL break, but he is adamant it will stand up to the rigours of the longer spells required in a Test match.

More Stories

Show More
australia v sri lanka test series manuka oval marcus stoinis test cricket
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    premium_icon Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    News FIND out what crime is most common in your suburb and what time its more likely to occur, revealed by Queensland Police data.

    Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    premium_icon Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    News Man, 21, jailed for being found with stolen war medals

    BACK TO SCHOOL: The local club packing a helping hand

    premium_icon BACK TO SCHOOL: The local club packing a helping hand

    News The womens club making sure each student has equal chance of success

    • 29th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
    Goondicum mine production ahead of schedule

    premium_icon Goondicum mine production ahead of schedule

    News Output in December was almost three times budget expectations.

    • 29th Jan 2019 9:00 AM