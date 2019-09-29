Menu
DREAM HOME: 6/569 Springs Road Agnes Water Qld 4677. Contributed.
Property

Dream beachfront homes for sale

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
People dream of living on the water’s edge and a number of houses on the market mean that dream could become a reality. Below is just a sample of what is up for grabs on Gladstone region beachfronts.

21 The Esplanade, Barney Point

This three-bedroom house looks over the ocean in the perfect position to watch yachts sail by.

Facing north, the home capitalises on cool breezes and the morning sun filters into its spacious living areas.

There is also space for a ‘man cave’ under the house.

12 The Oaks Rd, Tannum Sands

One of the original Tannum Sands beach houses, this three- bedroom home would make anyone believe they had their own private beach — and its Bali-inspired living area is just perfect for gatherings.

6/569 Springs Rd, Agnes Water

Award-winning ‘Naroonie’ boasts picturesque views from virtually every room in the four-bedroom home, plus a lagoon-style pool, tennis court and cabana.

20 Turtle St, Curtis Island

If island living is the dream, this character cottage is one to consider.

Located on the southern end of the island, the two-bedroom cottage has been held by one family for 22 years.

It features solar panels, a wind generator and a 34,000-litre water tank.

Gladstone Observer

