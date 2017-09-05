Dreaded bill arrives in Gladstone ratepayers letterboxes

RATES notices will start arriving in letterboxes this week, with some dropping compared to last year's, and others rising by 10%.

Another change ratepayers will notice is their water access, sewerage and water consumption bills will be split in two separate bills.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the other half of the charges would be moved to accompany February's water consumption notice.

"We've split water access and sewerage charges into half-yearly payments to help ratepayers manage their expenses and meet early payment discount deadlines," Councillor Burnett said.

At this year's budget announcement, the Gladstone Regional Council announced more than half of properties would experience a reduction or no change to their general rate, 20 per cent will receive an increase up to five percent, and 21 percent will receive an increase of between 6 - 10 percent.

Cr Burnett said discounts on early rates and service charges would again be offered, with a 10 per cent discount applying to payments received by October 11, 30 days after notices' official issue date of September 11.

"If ratepayers miss this deadline they can still receive a five per cent discount if they pay by the notice's due date of November 10," he said.

"The same discount periods will apply to service charges on February's notice."

Cr Burnett said ratepayers who preferred to pay their full annual charges now, instead of splitting them into two, could do so.

"Advance payments can be made at any time so, if you'd prefer to pay the full annual cost of water access and sewerage charges now, you can do so; the extra amount will become a credit on your February notice, which will still include the usual half-yearly water consumption charges," he said.

On average residential properties will experience an increase in annual rates and service charges of $1 per week, which is below the CPI increase of 2.1 per cent.

