Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

'Take care': Supporters watch on as rapper appears in court

by Luke Mortimer
15th May 2019 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A SELF-STYLED rapper extradited from New South Wales after allegedly bludgeoning a Gold Coast father to death will remain behind bars for now.

Coskun Jaques Marius, 26, of Brisbane has been charged with murdering Dre Nova, 38, last Friday in his home on Markwell Avenue at Surfers Paradise.

Police are investigating whether Mr Nova was asleep when he was attacked with a blunt object.

Officers from Queensland Police found Mr Nova's body at his home on Friday night after paramedics were called.

Dre Nova was found dead at his Surfers Paradise home last Friday.
Dre Nova was found dead at his Surfers Paradise home last Friday.


Marius faced Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday, represented by lawyer Campbell MacCallum, after he was extradited to Queensland from Coffs Harbour.

It's alleged Marius left the Surfers Paradise home on Friday and set off for Coffs Harbour in a Toyota Hiace van, before he was sighted by a member of the public and arrested by police on Sunday.

Marius faced court from the dock, dressed in prison greens.

He scanned the courtroom and motioned with his eyebrows to supporters in the public gallery.

Coskun Jaques Marius was extradited from Coffs Harbour yesterday. Picture: Jerad Williams
Coskun Jaques Marius was extradited from Coffs Harbour yesterday. Picture: Jerad Williams


A woman later yelled "take care" as Marius was led back to the Southport Watchhouse.

Mr MacCallum said he needed to take further instructions before potential negotiations, or case conferencing, with the prosecution.

Marius did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.

The case was adjourned to May 21.

More Stories

coskun jawues marius court crime dre nova gold coast murder rapper

Top Stories

    Nights set to heat up with pressure above, below region

    premium_icon Nights set to heat up with pressure above, below region

    News The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a temperature rise that residents will feel at night

    20+ QUESTIONS: How LNP's Ken O'Dowd responded

    premium_icon 20+ QUESTIONS: How LNP's Ken O'Dowd responded

    Politics O'Dowd hopes to remain as the federal representative of Flynn

    Get your copy of our wedding guide at this Sunday's expo

    Get your copy of our wedding guide at this Sunday's expo

    News The expo will be held at the Gladstone Events Centre

    20+ QUESTIONS: How Murray Peterson responded

    premium_icon 20+ QUESTIONS: How Murray Peterson responded

    Politics Candidates are asked a series of questions before the Election