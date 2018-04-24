Drawing on life talent

WHEN she was young Anne Huth would tell her school-friends that she was Leonardo da Vinci reincarnated.

"At school I drew in class, I drew everything, the stuff on my desk, I even drew on the sides of my exam papers," Anne said.

The artist, from Nagoorin in the Boyne Valley, recently returned from a trip around Australia with husband Ron and during their odyssey she completed over 150 drawings.

"While we were away I did one drawing a day, sometimes two, just half A4 size though," Anne said.

Her plan was to sit outside and draw while her husband explored, "But the bloody flies drove me back into the van, fortunately it wasn't too hot or humid inside so I was able to draw without being too uncomfortable."

Her drawings captured the couple's journey around the country and she plans to publish the collection in a book.

LOVE OF ART: Drawing of the recent Country Campout in Ubobo Contributed

"There were a lot of places I loved, especially the Margaret River and Great Ocean Road, also the Victorian alpine area which was so green like English villages," she said.

Anne recently completed her degree in contemporary art.

"It's not abstract, it's art with meaning and I did my thesis on PTSD, on how children are conditioned to become soldiers through war-games and play fighting," she said.

She had to battle through a lot of emotions as she put the display together.

"It was a struggle, spending a year researching and reading stories about soldiers and how war affected them.

"My focus was particularly on the young men who had fought in the first Iraq War, what they went through, and what they're still going through.

"I'd sit in front of my computer crying because the stories were so heart-wrenching," she said.

She admits the final exhibit included a soundtrack which was distressing but gave people an idea of what it was like for the soldiers and civilians.

LOVE OF ART: Anne Huths Game of War exhibit Contributed

Anne continues to tell stories through her art, but focuses now on her travels, portraits and scenes that fascinate her.

Her advice for people who have considered becoming an artist, or just want to draw as a hobby, "Don't think you can't do it, it's not a magical skill, it's just down to practice."

"Start off with simple things like a stick figure and build on it, or draw trees no one will judge your trees," she said.

She said that sometimes it can be frustrating but definitely worthwhile.

"Even Leonardo must have wondered why he bothered some days."

Anne's work can be viewed here.