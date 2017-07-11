Drawbridge 'sticking' being addressed: Council

GOING NOWHERE: The Matthew Flinders bridge stuck in position on Sunday afternoon.

GLADSTONE Regional Council claims the marina drawbridge is safe despite getting regularly stuck.

The bridge has been "sticking” regularly, holding up traffic over the past couple of weeks.

Acting manager Road Services David Guinane said the "sticking” was a safety measure and often due to trivial matters such as pigeons block limit switches or CCTV camera power outages.

"In most cases, the bridge 'getting stuck' is actually a safety mechanism to protect the infrastructure, motor vehicles and pedestrians,” he said.

”Despite the inconvenience to motor vehicles and pedestrians, these mechanisms are built into the programming of the bridge with safety as a priority.”

"Recently the bridge has been stuck in an upright position due to irregular activity of a valve that controls the flow of hydraulic oil. Identifying the root cause ... is a complex task but council is working hard to do so.”