DRAW RELEASED: There’s some special rounds for season 2020

THE HUNTERS AND HUNTED: 2019 Premiers Yeppoon Swans. Who will stop them in 2020?

AUSSIE RULES: With less than 50 days to round one of the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club competition, the 2020 official fixture has been released for the region as clubs prepare for their charge to the premiership cup.

Defending premiers Yeppoon Swans will launch their season on the road to face a new-look BITS Saints on March 28.

The Swans are looking to another record-breaking year with several achievements in sight this season but the BITS Saints, under the guidance of new senior coach Rick Bean, will be looking to take up the challenge with the Swans early in the year.

For the Rockhampton Panthers, they will have to wait until the last match of the round for the grand final rematch against the Swans when the two teams meet in round five at Swan Park.

In the women’s competition, the grand final rematch in the second annual ANZAC Day clash where the 2019 premiers, Rockhampton Panthers, will meet Brothers Kangaroos at Kele Park on April 25.

The two clubs came together in 2019 to play the first-ever ANZAC Day match in the region and will continue this rivalry this season with the senior men and women again lining up on such a special day.

Highlights of this year’s draw include the nation-wide recognition of ANZAC Round on April 25 and May 2, Sir Doug Nicholls Round on May 23 as well as state-wide events such as the Community Umpires Round (May 9) and Pride Round on June 20 with clubs also continuing Charity Rounds and feature matches throughout the year.

Football operations manager – Capricornia, Brad Matheson, was pleased with how this year’s draw has panned out providing a good mixture of content throughout the year without overloading the demands on club volunteers.

Brad Matheson

“I think we have found a good balance this year being able to be a part of national and state recognition rounds without taking the gloss of the fantastic effort that clubs do themselves in promoting their own charity matches,” he said.

“It is great to see that our local clubs are broadening their scope these days and using our game to support so many local charities.”

Matheson spoke of feature rounds being delivered throughout the competition this year and he was also happy with the balance that can be scheduled now allowing clubs time to regenerate throughout the year.

“The demands have become heavier on volunteers throughout club footy these days, so it is important for us to be able to schedule regular breaks throughout the season to allow volunteers to have that time away from the game during the season while at the same time ensuring that teams are able to gain satisfactory momentum with regular matches,” he said.

“I think we have reached a really good point that meets both demands.”

A full copy of the 2020 AFLC Frenchville Sports Club official fixture, head to the AFL Capricornia website.

