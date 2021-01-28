Dramatic arrest for fugitive on run for six weeks
Officers from Acacia Ridge Police, Gold Coast CIB and the Public Safety Response Team, supported by a Polair chopper, have made a dramatic daytime arrest of a fugitive charged with kidnapping, assault, deprivation of liberty and robbery who had been on the run for six weeks.
James Piripono Hurinui, a 46-year-old man from Yeronga, was taken into police custody about 10am on Wednesday after police used cell tower triangulation to track him to a Hodel St address.
Mr Hurinui was wanted on the Gold Coast after allegedly committing a string of offences on November 28 last year, which included entering a premises with intent, assault, deprivation of liberty, robbery, kidnapping and five counts of fraud.
Two days prior, Mr Hurinui entered into a bail undertaking on charges of possessing drugs to appear on December 17, by which point a warrant for his arrest was issued (on December 8).
A police source told the Southern Star the PSR Team had been called over "concerns" about Mr Hurinui, but he "came out with a whimper".
The source said the woman who was with Mr Hurinui was well-known to police but was not charged as a result of her harbouring a fugitive.
Mr Hurinui is the ex-partner of Gatton woman Julie Thomsen, who was killed in a hit-and-run on the Warrego Hwy at Hatton Vale on the evening of December 14, 2019.
