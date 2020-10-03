Menu
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue assisted in the search. Simon Casson
Dramatic search and rescue as hiker lost in CQ bushland

Melanie Plane
by
3rd Oct 2020 8:33 PM
A DRAMATIC search and rescue mission unfolded at Mount Larcom this evening after a hiker went missing in dense bushland. 

About 5.30pm, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to assist in searching for the hiker who had become lost. 

The Rescue 300 crew responded and conducted an aerial search, while Queensland Police Service officers and the State Emergency Service searched the western side of the mountain on foot. 

The Rescue 300 crew conducted a number of passes over the search area, which they described as 'very dense bushland'. 

As the sun went down, RACQ Capricorn Rescue used its on-board search lights and night vision devices to continue the search but after a lengthy period on scene and with high winds buffeting the helicopter, the crew returned to base to refuel. 

Luckily, shortly after, the hiker was located and in verbal contact with the search party on the ground, that was attempting to walk the hiker out. 

Rescue 300 stood down from the task and did not transport anyone from the scene. 

missing person mount larcom racq capricorn helicopter rescue service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

