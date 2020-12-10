Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Dramatic rollover leaves suburbs without power

by Chad Van Estrop
10th Dec 2020 8:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

About 650 houses in Corio and Norlane are without electricity according to PowerCor after a car hit a power pole in Corio on Thursday morning.

Electricity is due to be back by 11am after a male driver was assessed by paramedics at the scene but wasn't taken to hospital on Thursday morning after a blue four-wheel drive rolled and hit a power pole.

Car rollover in Corio on Thursday morning. Pciture: Nathan Garratt
Car rollover in Corio on Thursday morning. Pciture: Nathan Garratt

 

The scene at Kanooka Drive, Corio. Car rollover in Corio on Thursday morning. Pciture: Nathan Garratt
The scene at Kanooka Drive, Corio. Car rollover in Corio on Thursday morning. Pciture: Nathan Garratt

CFA and paramedics were called to Kanooka Drive about 3am where a power pole was hanging over the road and the 4WD was on its roof.

Originally published as Dramatic rollover leaves suburbs without power

More Stories

crash emergency rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman’s ‘hypocritical’ bail application

        Premium Content Woman’s ‘hypocritical’ bail application

        News A woman accused of supplying dangerous drugs has shown a video to the court discussing how devastating addiction is.

        REVEALED: Gladstone’s best plumber shock win

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gladstone’s best plumber shock win

        Local Faces A GLADSTONE tradie with an old school approach to business was blissfully unaware...

        Gladstone’s 10 hottest criminals of 2020

        Premium Content Gladstone’s 10 hottest criminals of 2020

        News In a busy year for the Gladstone courts, here are the ten hottest offenders from...

        Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision with car

        Premium Content Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision with car

        News Paramedics were called to Gladstone-Benaraby Rd yesterday.