Dramatic rescue of dog stuck under tram

by Sarah McPhee
2nd Feb 2021 9:43 AM

 

A white poodle was rescued on Monday night after becoming stuck under a tram in Melbourne's CBD.

A Victoria Police spokesman told news.com.au officers were called to the intersection of Swanston and Bourke streets about 8.50pm to reports of the pet's predicament.

The dog was stuck under the tram. Picture: 7 News
"The dog was eventually freed," he said.

"A man at the scene was arrested in relation to a separate ongoing investigation."

It was eventually freed. Picture: 7 News
Footage broadcast by 7 News shows about a dozen emergency services workers at the scene, peering under the stopped tram with torches.

A crowd of onlookers watched as the animal was freed and bundled into a towel.

Looking pretty relieved. Picture: 7 News
Trams were momentarily diverted due to the "disruption" in Bourke Street Mall, Yarra Trams said.

They resumed along their normal lines an hour after the incident.

 

 

