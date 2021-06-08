Dramatic pursuit ends in Westfield carpark

Police tracked the vehicle through a number of suburbs until it stopped at a shopping centre carpark in Burwood. Picture: 9 News

A man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a dangerous road pursuit across Sydney’s western suburbs on Tuesday morning.

Police spent about an hour chasing a white Toyota HiLux through several suburbs including Sefton, Casula and Prestons after officers patrolling Campbelltown Road, Woodbine noticed the white car which was allegedly stolen.

Officers continued to chase the Toyota until it eventually pulled into a carpark at Westfield in Burwood.

The male driver was arrested and taken to Burwood Police Station.

