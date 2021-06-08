Menu
Police tracked the vehicle through a number of suburbs until it stopped at a shopping centre carpark in Burwood. Picture: 9 News
News

Dramatic pursuit ends in Westfield carpark

by Erin Lyons
8th Jun 2021 8:27 AM | Updated: 10:44 AM

A man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a dangerous road pursuit across Sydney’s western suburbs on Tuesday morning.

Police spent about an hour chasing a white Toyota HiLux through several suburbs including Sefton, Casula and Prestons after officers patrolling Campbelltown Road, Woodbine noticed the white car which was allegedly stolen.

A man has been arrested. Picture: 9 News/Twitter
Officers continued to chase the Toyota until it eventually pulled into a carpark at Westfield in Burwood.

The male driver was arrested and taken to Burwood Police Station.

More to come

Originally published as Dramatic pursuit ends in Westfield carpark

