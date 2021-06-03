Body-cam footage has captured the dramatic moment an alleged drug trafficker fled police in regional Queensland on Wednesday.

The incident was recorded during a home raid at a property in Eton, in the wider Mackay region, where police allege a quantity of dangerous drugs was located, including methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis along with drug paraphernalia.

In the footage, police can be seen chasing a man into a field before the suspect is arrested moments later in nearby bushland.

A 44-year-year-old Kinchant Dam man was then charged with 11 offences, including one count of trafficking methamphetamine.

Police allege the man ran away during the raid.

Multiple drugs were allegedly found at the property.

He was also charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of possessing items used in the commission of a crime (phones, scales, cryovac machine and clip seal bags), possession of utensils used in the connection of smoking dangerous drugs (glass pipes, water pipes and grinder), possession of property suspected of being the proceeds under the Drugs Misuse Act, fail to properly dispose of a needle, obstruct police, unlawful possession of a weapon and acquiring restricted items (nunchaku).

Various drug paraphernalia items were also found, according to police.

Mackay detectives said the raid and arrest were part of a crackdown to target serious drug offences in rural areas.

The 44-year-old man was scheduled to appear at the Mackay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Originally published as Dramatic moment alleged drug mule flees