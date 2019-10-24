Menu
Crime

WATCH: footage released of police arrest through car window

by Grace Mason
24th Oct 2019 10:01 AM
POLICE have released footage of the dramatic arrest of two people at a Smithfield carpark where they smashed a car window to take them into custody.

It was alleged officers had attempted to intercept a stolen blue Landrover on Mt Millman Dr about 1.30am Wednesday but the driver refused to stop and drove into a carpark behind an unoccupied commercial property.

Police alleged the man and woman inside, aged 23 and 31, refused to comply with their directions and wouldn't unlock the car so officers smashed the windows and restrained them.

The car was reported stolen by the owner on October 20.

A police spokeswoman said the owner had allegedly loaned the car to another man on October 15, but was not returned.

The 23-year-old Smithfield man has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evade police and fail to provide a specimen of blood and is due to appear in court on November 8.

The 31-year-old Yorkeys Knob woman was charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and breach of bail and was due to appear in court today.

