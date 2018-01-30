Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Dashcam footage shows trailer fully ablaze on Bruce Hwy

Tegan Annett
by

DRAMATIC vision from a Queensland Police Service vehicle's dashcam has shown a man driving with his trailer fully ablaze on the Bruce Highway near Miriam Vale.

In the early hours of January 18, police received reports that a trailer was being towed by a Holden Rodeo had caught fire on the Bruce Highway between Colosseum and Miriam Vale.

Just before 3am, police saw the ute travelling north with the burning trailer which was leaving burning debris on the highway and was causing sparks and flames to be sprayed all over the highway.

The trailer did not have any wheels and was being dragged along the highway.

A police officer attempted to get the driver to pull over, however he kept driving.

The 49-year-old man finally pulled over at the intersection of Bruce Hwy and Dovedale Road after he reportedly travelled approximately 20 kilometres with the firey trailer.

The burning debris littered across the highway set multiple spot fires along adjoining bushland.

The driver, who is from Kybong near Gympie, is assisting police with their investigations.

Related Items

Topics:  bruce hwy editors picks gladstone police miriam vale queensland police

Gladstone Observer
'Nobody has given up': Family shocked by cold case arrest

'Nobody has given up': Family shocked by cold case arrest

VIVID memories of a young man who was easily led astray came flooding back to Robert Grayson's family this week, almost 25 years after he disappeared.

61 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

File photo.

Cr Cindi Bush compiled a list of opportunities for work seekers.

WATCH: Forensic testing on stolen car under way after hit and run

Breaking News

Police are trying to identify the hit and run driver.

WHAT YOU SAID: Zero Gladstone representation for cheaper flights

Lack of representation for bid for cheaper flights strikes chord.

Local Partners