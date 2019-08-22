Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Polair 1 searches for missing bushwalker Michael Strettles above Brisbane Water National Park , Woy Woy South .
Polair 1 searches for missing bushwalker Michael Strettles above Brisbane Water National Park , Woy Woy South .
Crime

Dramatic chase after alleged luxury sports car theft

by Jesse Kuch
22nd Aug 2019 6:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teens and a man have been arrested following an alleged attempted break in and theft of a luxury sports car in Brisbane's north overnight.

Police were called to an address on Bald Hills Rd, Bald Hills after reports of an attempted break in.

Two boys aged 16 and 17 and a 20-year-old man allegedly fled the scene in an allegedly stolen Porsche station wagon and police tracked the vehicle using the Polair helicopter before they were intercepted at Gympie Arterial Rd using a tyre deflation device.

The trio allegedly then fled on foot before they were located and arrested a short time later.

More Stories

Show More
bald hills brisbane chase police sports car

Top Stories

    ARRESTED: Teen to face court over several charges

    premium_icon ARRESTED: Teen to face court over several charges

    News The 15-year-old was arrested after a recent spike in property crime.

    READY, SET, GO: Sports festival coming to Gladstone

    premium_icon READY, SET, GO: Sports festival coming to Gladstone

    News Everything you need to know about the new week-long event

    Hayley Marsten drops new single ahead of tour

    premium_icon Hayley Marsten drops new single ahead of tour

    News Find out the story behind the her new single and debut album.

    How you can enjoy this year's Our Priceless Past feature

    premium_icon How you can enjoy this year's Our Priceless Past feature

    News The event is run in conjunction with Seniors Week.