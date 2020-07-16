WATCH: Dramatic arrest of man in Bunnings carpark

NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay. Photos: Josh Camilleri

NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay. Photos: Josh Camilleri

A MAN has been arrested by police in a Bunnings carpark at Byron Bay this morning.

According to a spokeswoman from NSW Police Media, the arrest was part of a planned operation.

Man arrested at Bunnings: NSW Police have arrested a man outside Bunnings in Byron Bay.

"A 44-year-old man has been arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station," she said.

"The operation relates to an ongoing investigation by the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad.

"Further information will be available in due course."

Eye witnesses said they saw the man arrested at 9.55am on Thursday at Bunnings on Bayshore Dr, Byron Bay.