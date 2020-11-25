Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dramatic photos show the arrest of an armed man following a rooftop standoff with police.
Dramatic photos show the arrest of an armed man following a rooftop standoff with police.
News

Dramatic arrest following armed standoff

Matt Taylor
by
25th Nov 2020 3:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DRAMATIC photos show the arrest of an armed man following a rooftop standoff with police, following reports he was earlier involved in the crash of an allegedly stolen vehicle.

Police, including negotiators, were at the scene of the standoff in Tibarri St, Kirwan, where the man was on the roof of a house with what appeared to police to be a firearm.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Another man had earlier been taken into custody by police, and police negotiated with the man on the rooftop following the crash of an allegedly stolen Mitsubishi Triton on Ross River Road.

Residents in nearby houses were told by police to stay inside and a nearby daycare centre was placed in lockdown.

Originally published as Dramatic arrest following armed standoff

qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four new floating berths for Gladstone Harbour

        Premium Content Four new floating berths for Gladstone Harbour

        News Here’s what the new structures will provide boaties.

        Community rallies for wife of missing boatie

        Premium Content Community rallies for wife of missing boatie

        Community IN LESS than a week, more than $7000 has been raised for the family of missing...

        Former truck driver protests drug testing condition

        Premium Content Former truck driver protests drug testing condition

        Crime Shira-Lee Michelle Priest said she would just stay off the road.

        REVEALED: How Agnes Fest will spend $25k funding boost

        Premium Content REVEALED: How Agnes Fest will spend $25k funding boost

        News “We’ll have this whole other area where artists would perform.”