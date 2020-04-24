Drama at a distance: The arts go digital

Students who have grown up in the digital world are at an advantage as learning moves online.

Speech and drama veteran and Gladstone Eisteddfod committee member Beth Jones has been using Zoom video conferencing software to connect with students.

For those who use Skype and iPads regularly it's like second nature but the process is a little more complex for older generations.

"It was a bit daunting at first, computers are not something I grew up with," she said.

"But it's good for your brain to learn new things."

Ms Jones had many success stories who went on to careers on the stage but she said most students didn't want their name in lights.

"The kids that have gone on to become teachers or doctors or lawyers, they always say 'speech and drama was the thing that held me in good stead'," she said.

This year was supposed to be the 50th for the Gladstone Eisteddfod and while the cancellation was disappointing, Ms Jones was pleased to keep teaching however she could.

"We'll just call it the 50th next year," she said.