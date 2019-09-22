PHOTOS: Drags is just much fun for Benson as comp heats up

Peter Benson gets his Mustang's front wheels off the ground

MOTORSPORT: Long gone are the days when Peter Benson raced in a car he described as a "bathtub on wheels".

That was back when the Super Street driver was a 19-year-old.

Now he competes in his pride and joy, a 1973 Mustang.

"It's just a buzz and an adrenalin rush and it's a competition between you and the tree," Benson said.

The tree is an electronic timing device used to measure dial-in times of drivers.

Mechanical troubles plagued Benson throughout the Central Queensland Drag Racing season and he said it was not really about winning or losing.

"I just love racing and have competed in just one or two rounds but I just enjoy racing here at Benaraby," he said.

He took several years off from competing and returned to drag racing seven years ago.

"I always race at Benaraby and the volunteers do their job just for the love of it and they do a great job," Benson said.

Central Queensland Drag Racing Association president Glenn Williams said a morning downpour delayed racing by one hour before the sun and drying winds cleared the menacing albeit welcome rain clouds and the sun shone for the rest of the afternoon.

"There was some great racing after a delayed start and the numbers were a bit down this time," Williams said.

The penultimate round of the eight-round championship is on October 26 with the CQDRA Championship finals round on November 23.

That round could determine all winners.

Central Queensland Drag Racing Championship - round 6

Junior Dragsters

Top qual: Harry Thwaite; Runner-up: Kaylee Bugden; Winner: Harry Thwaite

Junior Bike

Top qual: Hunter Oliver; Runner-up: Hunter Oliver; Winner: Bailey Schneider

Twins

Top qual: Ray Wiggett; Runner-up: Aaron McKie; Winner: Ray Wiggett

Street

Top qual: Ivan Rehbein; Runner-up: Chris Sullivan; Winner: Cassie Wellington

Super Street

Top qual: Brett Kelly (Hard Top); Runner-up: Brett Kelly (The Screamer); Winner: Jeff Harbeck

Mod Bike

Top qual: Nathan Ward; Runner-up: Nathan Ward; Winner: Paul Welsh

Unlimited

Top qual: Noel Smith; Runner-up: Geoffrey Hazelwood; Winner: Michael Adams

Light of the Night: Mark Anderson