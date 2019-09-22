Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Benson gets his Mustang's front wheels off the ground
Peter Benson gets his Mustang's front wheels off the ground
Sport

PHOTOS: Drags is just much fun for Benson as comp heats up

NICK KOSSATCH
22nd Sep 2019 7:35 PM | Updated: 7:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORSPORT: Long gone are the days when Peter Benson raced in a car he described as a "bathtub on wheels".

Photos
View Gallery

That was back when the Super Street driver was a 19-year-old.

RELATED STORY: PICS: Drivers tested in unpredictable fifth round of drags

RELATED STORY: Practice makes perfect ahead of new drags season

Now he competes in his pride and joy, a 1973 Mustang.

"It's just a buzz and an adrenalin rush and it's a competition between you and the tree," Benson said.

The tree is an electronic timing device used to measure dial-in times of drivers.

Mechanical troubles plagued Benson throughout the Central Queensland Drag Racing season and he said it was not really about winning or losing.

"I just love racing and have competed in just one or two rounds but I just enjoy racing here at Benaraby," he said.

He took several years off from competing and returned to drag racing seven years ago.

"I always race at Benaraby and the volunteers do their job just for the love of it and they do a great job," Benson said.

Central Queensland Drag Racing Association president Glenn Williams said a morning downpour delayed racing by one hour before the sun and drying winds cleared the menacing albeit welcome rain clouds and the sun shone for the rest of the afternoon.

"There was some great racing after a delayed start and the numbers were a bit down this time," Williams said.

The penultimate round of the eight-round championship is on October 26 with the CQDRA Championship finals round on November 23.

That round could determine all winners.

 

Central Queensland Drag Racing Championship - round 6

Junior Dragsters

Top qual: Harry Thwaite; Runner-up: Kaylee Bugden; Winner: Harry Thwaite

Junior Bike

Top qual: Hunter Oliver; Runner-up: Hunter Oliver; Winner: Bailey Schneider

Twins

Top qual: Ray Wiggett; Runner-up: Aaron McKie; Winner: Ray Wiggett

Street

Top qual: Ivan Rehbein; Runner-up: Chris Sullivan; Winner: Cassie Wellington

Super Street

Top qual: Brett Kelly (Hard Top); Runner-up: Brett Kelly (The Screamer); Winner: Jeff Harbeck

Mod Bike

Top qual: Nathan Ward; Runner-up: Nathan Ward; Winner: Paul Welsh

Unlimited

Top qual: Noel Smith; Runner-up: Geoffrey Hazelwood; Winner: Michael Adams

Light of the Night: Mark Anderson

benaraby drags central queensland drag racing association drag racing drags australia
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    AFTER DARK GALLERY: Festival ramps up as sun goes down

    premium_icon AFTER DARK GALLERY: Festival ramps up as sun goes down

    Entertainment Were you spotted last night by our photographer at Under the Trees?

    Syringes discovered at popular sports park

    premium_icon Syringes discovered at popular sports park

    News Visitors to a popular Gladstone park are being asked to remain vigilant after...

    Jailed Gladstone man in isolation after threatening staff

    premium_icon Jailed Gladstone man in isolation after threatening staff

    News A jailed Gladstone man has been in isolation for 2.5 months

    Rare holiday home on the market

    premium_icon Rare holiday home on the market

    Property A RARE buying opportunity has hit the market in Agnes Water