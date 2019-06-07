Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack de Belin has launched a fresh legal challenge against the NRL’s stand-down rule. Picture: Peter Rae
Jack de Belin has launched a fresh legal challenge against the NRL’s stand-down rule. Picture: Peter Rae
Rugby League

De Belin launches new legal challenge

by Ed Jackson
7th Jun 2019 5:01 PM

ST GEORGE Illawarra forward Jack de Belin has launched a fresh legal challenge over the NRL's "no-fault" stand- down rules.

De Belin's lawyers filed appeal documents in the Federal Court on Friday against the ruling last month in favour of the Australian Rugby League Commission after the back-rower attempted to have his playing status reinstated.

The 28-year-old had attempted to challenge the stand down rules as a restraint of trade but Justice Melissa Perry ruled the NRL was acting to protect its interests.

It's understood de Belin's lawyers are arguing Justice Perry made an error of law in reaching her verdict, significant enough for the decision to be overturned.

The appeal documents were lodged on the final day of a 21-day deadline to challenge the decision.

The NSW State of Origin representative was stood down under the NRL's new hard-line rules after he was charged with aggravated sexual assault.

De Belin has pleaded not guilty to the charge but remains unable to play until at the case against him is finalised in court.

Following last month's ruling by Justice Perry, the Dragons were granted $239,000 in salary cap relief by the NRL to spend on a replacement for de Belin for the remainder of the 2019 season.

The Rugby League Players' Association has also issued the NRL a dispute over the rule, arguing players, clubs and the league did not agree to it during collective bargaining agreement negotiations in 2017.

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >

More Stories

jack de belin nrl st george illawarra dragons
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Plans for Gladstone's $3.6million speedway

    premium_icon REVEALED: Plans for Gladstone's $3.6million speedway

    News Project managers discuss plans for what they believe could be the nation's premier track

    Are we a sh*t town? Five reasons why we're not

    premium_icon Are we a sh*t town? Five reasons why we're not

    Opinion A Facebook poll has put Gladstone on the map

    Alleged thief breaks into house in broad daylight

    premium_icon Alleged thief breaks into house in broad daylight

    Crime Police charge 31-year-old over Kin Kora break and enter

    • 7th Jun 2019 5:40 PM
    WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend?