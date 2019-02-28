De Belin speaks: I am innocent

WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 13: Jack de Belin of the Dragons runs the ball during the round six NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Cronulla Sharks at WIN Stadium on April 13, 2018 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 13: Jack de Belin of the Dragons runs the ball during the round six NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Cronulla Sharks at WIN Stadium on April 13, 2018 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

Controversial forward Jack de Belin has broken his silence after he was stood down by the NRL on Thursday.

De Belin will be banned from playing with St George Illawarra until he faces court again on sexual assault charges in April after the NRL announced new, tougher sanctions for player misbehaviour on Thursday.

"Rugby league has always been a big part of my life, I love the game," de Belin said in a statement released through the Dragons.

"I am innocent and will vigorously defend the charge against me.

"I want to thank my partner, family, friends, the club, members, sponsors and fans for the support they have given me during this difficult time."

De Belin has broken his silence. Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg and Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter Beattie fronted the media on Thursday following a landmark ARLC meeting which green-lit plans to change the code's policy around player behaviour.

The previous policy allowed stars to continue playing while they awaited the outcome of their court cases.

The overhaul now allows the NRL to stand down those players despite opposition from the Rugby League Players Association.

Dragons CEO Brian Johnston said the club needed time to digest the new information and consider the implications.

"We understand and support the Commission's desire to improve the standards of player behaviour and propagate the game," said Johnston.

De Belin will next face court in April. AAP Image/Craig Golding.

"This is a very complex and difficult issue that impacts many stakeholders.

"To date we have been guided by the NRL rules and code of conduct, in addition to advice suggesting any action taken by the club could interfere with the judicial process.

"Duty of care has always been a priority for us and we have great concern for Jack's welfare. We will continue to provide him with the necessary support and welfare he needs throughout this legal process.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our stakeholders, including sponsors, members and fans for their support of our process."