Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jason Saab has been denied a release.
Jason Saab has been denied a release.
Rugby League

Dragons boss responds to trio’s reported release requests

by Fox Sports staff writers
15th Jun 2020 5:32 PM

The Dragons have responded to reports of three of their squad requesting separate releases from the club since the season restart.

Issac Luke, Jason Saab and Tristan Sailor have reportedly requested to leave the club for varying reasons, but Dragons chjef executive Ryan Webb moved to clarify the reports on Monday.

"Tristan Sailor has not requested a release," Webb said.

 

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Watch every game Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

"Jason Saab has requested a release, which the club have denied. We are now working with Jason and his manager in an effort to overcome his off-field concerns.

"Issac Luke has also requested a release for personal reasons regarding his family. While not yet confirmed, Issac's release will be finalised this week.

 

Issac Luke is set to sign with the Broncos.
Issac Luke is set to sign with the Broncos.

"The club are also comfortable with its current crop of hookers considering Cameron McInnes, Billy Brittain and Ben Hunt's ability to all don the No.9 jumper."

Luke is expected to join the Broncos after he finalises a release from the Dragons.

Tristan Sailor has not requested a release.
Tristan Sailor has not requested a release.

More Stories

Show More
issac luke jason saab nrl ryan webb st george illawarra dragon tristan sailor
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Petrolhead heaven: Speedway to be motorsport hub

        premium_icon Petrolhead heaven: Speedway to be motorsport hub

        News Benaraby Speedway vice-president says organisation has vision for facility to become motorsport hub for CQ.

        • 15th Jun 2020 4:30 PM
        Bowls club opens new restaurant after lockdown reno

        premium_icon Bowls club opens new restaurant after lockdown reno

        News A BELOVED club has reopened, but it’s looking a little different with a new...

        • 15th Jun 2020 4:16 PM
        Major weed problem under control

        premium_icon Major weed problem under control

        Council News The council has been working to control the weed at a popular park since August...

        • 15th Jun 2020 4:15 PM
        RACQ: ‘Fill up while cheaper fuel is still available’

        premium_icon RACQ: ‘Fill up while cheaper fuel is still available’

        News The average price per litre in Gladstone dropped by more than 40 cents in six...