Dragline maintenance project supports 250 jobs across CQ

Anglo American’s Dawson Mine, near Moura, commenced the scheduled shutdown of the mine’s Dragline 4 in February, which was expected to last for about three months.

Dawson Mine general manager, Clarence Robertson, said the maintenance program was supporting more than 250 jobs in the Moura region through G & S Engineering, which had a large footprint in Mackay.

“The planned maintenance program involves electrical, mechanical and structural repairs and improvements to the machine to ensure it continues to safely operate into the future,” he said.

“This includes replacing the dragline tub, a section of the revolving frame, boom repairs and cord replacement, as well as a major electrical system upgrade.

“We’re fortunate to have been able to engage a significant number of mining service contractors from Mackay, which is an established hub in the Mining Equipment, Technology and Services sector.”

Mr Robertson said the work would attract many contractors to the region, injecting funds back into the local communities.

“During the shutdown, we’ll be welcoming hundreds of visiting maintenance contractors to the Moura region, and we’ve collaborated with Banana Shire Council to distribute welcome packs to all of the contractors who will be residing locally while working on the shutdown,” he said.

“The packs contain information about the region to promote local businesses, tourism activities and information about the importance of the tight regulations that Anglo American and G & S have implemented to ensure a COVID-safe environment.

“We’re pleased to be welcoming them to the area, and hope they take the time to enjoy the beautiful Banana region while they’re here.”

