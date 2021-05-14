‘Dragged for 170m’: Details of horrific car strike revealed

Horrific details have emerged as to how a Dalby student on her way to school was hit by a car and dragged for 170 metres.

A young Dalby girl is undergoing significant surgery today as details emerge of how a horror incident unfolded where she was hit by a car while riding her bike to school before being dragged more than 170m underneath the vehicle.

The 11-year-old girl was riding her bike to school on Thursday, May 13 when just before 8.10am she was allegedly struck by a Toyota Landcruiser that was leaving a carpark near the Condamine and Archibald Sts intersection.

It is understood the 18-year-old driver from Inverell, New South Wales was unaware the girl was caught under the vehicle and continued to drive for 173 metres before he was alerted by the child's screams and horrified onlookers who were flagging him down.

Four paramedics crews and police attended the scene and the girl was taken to Dalby Hospital before she was flown by a LifeFlight crew to Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

A Queensland Children's Hospital spokesman said on Friday morning the girl's condition was stable, and it is believed she required surgery after she suffered significant injuries to the majority of her body.

Yesterday the P-plate driver was charged with driving without due care and attention causing grievous bodily harm.

A Dalby police spokesman said the victim was brave during the ordeal and should be commended and that the driver was incredibly shaken but cooperative with police.

An 18-year-old man is set to appear in Dalby Magistrates Court on June 8.

