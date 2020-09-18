Drag racers gear up for round five at Benaraby

FULL throttle racing returns to Benaraby Dragway this weekend with tonight’s Off Street Meet and championship round five tomorrow.

Racers are keen to hit the quarter mile with more than 70 nominations received as competitors vie for vital points in the 2020 championship.

After four rounds of fast and furious racing, Gladstone’s Brett Kelly leads the championship tally across all classes on 61 points.

Dean Ballard and Nick Horsburgh are hot on his heels tied on 52 points, followed by the top female racers on the leaderboard, Flame Howard and Kym McLaughlin who are tied on 48 points.

Flame Howard performs either on the Harley or with her band Flame Classic Rock Band.

A full field of junior dragsters are set to hit the track, with the Seng brothers of Toowoomba, Jaidyn and Caleb leading the way.

Jaidyn is sitting just one point ahead of his brother Caleb and Killarney Back, who are tied on 27 points.

In the Junior Bike class, Bailey Schneider on 35 points leads Charlie Houston on 30 points.

Flame Howard leads all the men in the Super Twins class on 48 points, followed by Richard Culey on 40 points and Peter Leggo on 37 points.

David Holborow has a slender one point lead over Rick Houston, who is on 37 points in the Mod Bike class.

In the fastest car class, the Outlaws, Geoffrey Hazelwood on 41 points leads Benaraby’s Jordan Wex.

Leading all the men in the Street car class is Kym McLaughlin on 48 points, followed by Nick Horsburgh on 43 points.

The Street Fighter bikes class is led by Dean Ballard on 52 points, with Paul Welsh on 43 points and Sheree Ivory on 37 points.

Junior Dragster racer Caleb Seng and his brother Jaidyn travel from Toowoomba to compete in the CQDRA championships. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Leading the Super Street car class is Brett Kelly on 58 points, from Craig McVie on 33 points and Marcus Borg on 20 points.

Central Queensland Drag Racing Association president Mike Gawley said the action promises to be hot.

“Regular racers will welcome Meggy Anderson and Tyler Smith to the Championship Series,” he said.

“These two got a dose of the Come and Try Day last weekend, and are ready to tangle with the veteran racers of Benaraby Dragway.

“We would also like to welcome Cody Baxter to the Junior Drag Bike class.

“Charlie Houston and Bailey Schneider will have to stay on their game this weekend.

“As usual, all the great food and drink vendors will be there, and we’ll have a fully stocked, licensed bar open to cool things down.”

For more information visit the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Facebook page.

What – Central Queensland Drag Racing Championships round five and Off Street Meet.

Where- Benaraby Dragway, Jono Porter Drive, Benaraby.

When – Off Street Meet tonight – 5pm. Round 5 tomorrow – qualifying from 1pm.

How much – Friday Adults – $10.

Friday Family Pass (2 Adults + 2 Teens) – $25.

Saturday Adults – $20.

Saturday Family Pass (2 Adults + 2 Teens) – $50.

Kids under 13 and Pensioners are FREE all weekend.

Related stories:

Fast and furious racing at Benaraby Dragway

Awesome action from the CQ drag racing champs

Alicia loves the Benaraby drag racing buzz