Draft fallout: Delisted trio hold out hope of AFL lifeline

The next destination for Majak Daw's incredible football journey is up in the air but the former Kangaroo is committed to making up for lost time in the game.

Daw, who was delisted by North Melbourne after 54 games in 10 seasons at Arden St, was hoping to be given a lifeline in the rookie draft on Thursday but that never eventuated.

While he is still open to auditioning for an AFL list spot over summer with the possibility of promotion via the supplementary selection period in March, the athletic tall defender could continue playing at local level.

Daw, 29, missed all of the 2019 season as he recovered from serious hip and pelvic injuries, suffered in December 2018 in a fall from the Bolte Bridge.

Majak Daw could reunite with Brent Harvey in local footy next year.

He wants to keep playing the game which made him a household name and is certain to have numerous offers from suburban clubs with two likely to have the early running thanks to their Kangaroos links.

The AFL's games record holder Brent Harvey has known Daw throughout his career and would welcome him to North Heidelberg where he's played and coached since 2017.

Another possible destination is Old Scotch in the VAFA where former Kangaroos football manager and assistant coach Donald McDonald is now the football boss.

Brent Harvey in action for North Heidelberg in the Northern Football League.

Daw was one of 11 Kangaroos axed at the end of the season in a savage list cull following the club's disappointing campaign.

A torn pectoral muscle delayed his AFL return in 2020 and he made just four senior appearances.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

MCCARTIN WEIGHS UP NEXT MOVE AFTER ROOKIE MISS

Concussion-prone full-forward Paddy McCartin was hoping to hear his name called this week to resurrect his AFL career - six years after the Saints crowned him the No. 1 pick.

But McCartin's most likely suitor, Sydney, where brother Tom plays, used the No. 4 draft pick on key forward Logan McDonald, who shapes as the heir to Lance Franklin's throne. McCartin, 24, hasn't decided what his next move will be and isn't locked in to play for a VFL or local club in 2021 yet.

The one-grab goalkicker played 35 AFL games from 2015-18, but suffered eight sickening head blows and was delisted by the Saints last year to focus on the health of his brain.

DRAFT'S HARD-LUCK STORY STILL ON RADAR

Kaine Baldwin, a 194cm key forward, looked a top-five talent as a 16-year-old, but back-to-back knee reconstructions saw the popular prospect left on the shelf.

Baldwin, 18, was captain of Westminster School this year and spent draft night making a speech at his valedictory dinner, but, sadly, the champagne never popped.

But clubs are certain to monitor the goalkicker in the SANFL next season and are big fans of his character and leadership.

BUZZA EXPLAINS SHOCK LOCAL FOOTY MOVE

Wylie Buzza during a training session with Port Adelaide this year.

Former Cats cult hero Wylie Buzza and Port Adelaide-listed forward has opened up on his decision to sign with Geelong outfit St Mary's - a move that angered the coach of an arch rival.

St Joseph's coach Paul Carson believed he had secured the sought-after spearhead, who is hoping to land a spot with a third AFL club after being delisted by Port Adelaide, but he had not put pen to paper.

Those plans went up in smoke on Monday night when Buzza agreed to terms with St Mary's.

It left Carson and St Joseph's "gobsmacked", but Buzza said St Mary's was first GFL club to reach out to him.

Buzza is hoping to spend the majority of the season with Werribee but could prove to be a key player in St Mary's flag defence in 2021 if he plays enough games to qualify for finals.

"It came down to, St Mary's were the first to contact me out of any football club," Buzza said.

DELISTED CROW SET FOR VICTORIAN SWITCH

Jordan Gallucci is set for a return to Victoria in a bid to reignite his AFL career.

Delisted Crow Jordan Gallucci is set to play in the VFL and East Coast second-tier Competition in a bid to earn an AFL lifeline.

Gallucci, 22, is yet to decide on a new club but is hopeful that he can use it as a platform to return to his best football and, eventually, extend his 27-game career at the elite level.

He has been working with a high-performance specialist in Melbourne and will return to full training in January, about two months ahead of schedule in his recovery from an achilles tendon injury.

Adelaide drafted Gallucci from Eastern Ranges with pick 16 in the 2016 national draft and he looked like he had established himself in the team as a small forward two years later when he played 16 games during the 2018 campaign.

But the speedster was restricted to 10 matches the following season and did not line up the club in 2020.

Originally published as Draft fallout: Delisted trio hold out hope of AFL lifeline