Dr Chris Brown stuffed up US TV offer

Dr Chris Brown has revealed he was offered a role on a US soap opera.

The Sunday Night Takeaway star told Nova's Kate, Tim and Marty that he almost got roped into starring on The Bold and the Beautiful.

"I was over there (in the US) to promote Bondi Vet on American television, and they wanted to promote it on CBS," Brown said.

"They said, 'We want you to do some publicity so we've got you on The Bold and the Beautiful'. I said to the publicist, 'Um, you know I'm not an actor?' and the publicist said, 'You know what Chris, it doesn't really matter!'"

Brown rocked up to the set and was ready to start filming when he was asked if he had a certain visa.

"I was like, 'Oh, I don't have a visa, I'm here on a publicity trip', and they said, 'Oh, we're very strict about our unions here, so you cannot do our show!'

"I was going to be Ridge's (Forrester) Australian cousin!"

Ronn Moss played Ridge from 1987 to 2012.

Thorsten Kaye now plays Ridge.

Brown is now one of the biggest stars on Aussie TV and he told Kate, Tim and Marty how he was first discovered back in the day.

"I was in the pub," he recalled. "I was having a few drinks after a few busy weeks at work … I was talking to a girl, and she asked me what I did, and I told her I was a vet and told her a few stories of things that were going on. There was a guy behind me, and he heard the whole thing and thought I was making up being a vet to impress the girl, and I wasn't, and it all went from there.

"I got offered a screen test and did that, then went to work with Dr Harry initially, then went to work with Don Burke, and then Bondi Vet came along, and that's how we find ourselves here."