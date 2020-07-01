DPP lets alleged ‘assault’ cop mediate

QUEENSLAND'S Director of Public prosecutions has agreed to let a policeman charged with serious assault try to resolve the complaint by mediating with the man he allegedly assaulted, a court has heard.

Police officer Vern Dale Owens, 59, appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning where his committal hearing was due to begin on a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed or in company.

Police officer Vern Dale Owens has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm. Pic AnnetteDew

But after discussions outside court with Crown Prosecutor Steven Dickson, defence barrister Angus Edwards told the court that the DPP had agreed to adjourn the committal hearing to allow for the charge to be referred to mediation.

Mediation of criminal charges allows alleged perpetrators to meet with their complainants, and can result in charges being dropped by prosecutors if complainants agree.

Mr Owens is alleged to have assaulted the man on July 12 last year.

No further details of the charges were revealed in the brief three minute hearing.

The case is due to return to court on August 3.

