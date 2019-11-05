Dozens sick after resort’s water supply contaminated

MORE than 50 people have been struck down with gastroenteritis at a luxury island resort off the Brisbane coast after E coli bacteria was found in the drinking water.

Managers at Tangalooma Island Resort on Moreton Island became aware of the issue last Wednesday when guests and staff started vomiting and having diarrhoea.

More tests are being done on the underground aquifer, while guests at the resort are being provided with bottled water until the issue is resolved.

More than 50 people are believed to have fallen ill with gastroenteritis after issues with Tangalooma Island Resort’s water supply. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Further testing is being done, but guests and staff have been advised to boil drinking water or use bottled water until the issue was resolved.

A Queensland Health spokesman said more than 50 cases of gastro-enteritis has been linked to the Tangalooma Resort.

"Testing of drinking water supplies at the resort has identified bacterial contamination. This is being addressed and further testing will be undertaken.

"All guests and staff have been advised to boil their drinking water or use commercially supplied bottled water until the issue is resolved."

Metro South Health public health physician Dr Kari Jarvinen said people who are on the resort and have symptoms of gastro-enteritis should seek medical advice.

"Gastro caused by bacteria can give you nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, diarrhoea (sometimes with blood in it) and fever.

"There is also a risk of dehydration, especially for young children and babies, the elderly and people with serious medical conditions. If gastro is severe or continues, even fit and healthy people can become dehydrated so it is important to keep your fluid levels up, including using rehydration solutions available from your pharmacist."

A Tangalooma Island Resort spokesman told ABC that management was working with Queensland Health and Queensland Ambulance Service.