DOWNPOUR: Gladstone rainfall totals and forecast
AFTER a week of sweltering conditions gripped the region, rainfall and cooler temperatures have finally arrived in Gladstone.
A large upper-level low pressure system has parked itself over Central Queensland, causing hazardous winds out west and sending 29mm of rain our way last night.
Rainfall totals (9am yesterday to 7am today)
- Gladstone Radar: 29mm
- Gladstone Airport: 25mm
- Boyne Island Alert: 27mm
- Benaraby Alert: 28mm
- Calliope: 15mm
- Miriam Vale: 31mm
- Westwood Range: 30mm
- Rapley's Alert: 71mm
- Essendean Bridge Alert: 77mm
- Alligator Flats Alert: 39mm
- Iveragh: 19mm
- Nagoorin Alert: 26mm
The rain is only set to continue, with grey skies and drizzle dominating the skyline this morning and the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting more to come.
Meteorologist David Crock yesterday said today looked to be "the most active day in terms of rainfall", with a deep easterly onshore wind flow bringing "heavy showers with the odd lightning strike here or there."
A severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones was issued yesterday evening for a large part of Central Queensland as the low pressure system arrived, covering from Biloela and Baralaba right out to Emerald and Clermont.
6-day forecast
- Today: Showers, possible storm. Max 28.
- Thursday: 6-20mm (80%). Min 23 Max 29.
- Friday: 3-15mm (70%). Min 24 Max 30.
- Saturday: 1-10mm (60%). Min 24 Max 30.
- Sunday: 1-10mm (60%). Min 24 Max 30.
- Monday: 3-15mm (70%). Min 24 Max 31.
- Tuesday: 3-20mm (70%). Min 24 Max 29.