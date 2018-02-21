DOWNPOUR: Gladstone rainfall totals and forecast

WET SPOT: The 256km radar image from Weatherzone as of 6.50am.

WET SPOT: The 256km radar image from Weatherzone as of 6.50am. Weatherzone

AFTER a week of sweltering conditions gripped the region, rainfall and cooler temperatures have finally arrived in Gladstone.

A large upper-level low pressure system has parked itself over Central Queensland, causing hazardous winds out west and sending 29mm of rain our way last night.

Rainfall totals (9am yesterday to 7am today)

Gladstone Radar: 29mm

Gladstone Airport: 25mm

Boyne Island Alert: 27mm

Benaraby Alert: 28mm

Calliope: 15mm

Miriam Vale: 31mm

Westwood Range: 30mm

Rapley's Alert: 71mm

Essendean Bridge Alert: 77mm

Alligator Flats Alert: 39mm

Iveragh: 19mm

Nagoorin Alert: 26mm

The rain is only set to continue, with grey skies and drizzle dominating the skyline this morning and the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting more to come.

Meteorologist David Crock yesterday said today looked to be "the most active day in terms of rainfall", with a deep easterly onshore wind flow bringing "heavy showers with the odd lightning strike here or there."

A severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones was issued yesterday evening for a large part of Central Queensland as the low pressure system arrived, covering from Biloela and Baralaba right out to Emerald and Clermont.

6-day forecast