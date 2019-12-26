DOWNPOUR: Biggest December day rainfall in almost a decade

MUCH-NEEDED RAIN: Rain pelted down in the Gladstone Region overnight. Photo: Anastassia Perets

MUCH-NEEDED RAIN: Rain pelted down in the Gladstone Region overnight. Photo: Anastassia Perets

RAIN brought relief to the region last night with the highest daily rainfall for December in nine years, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist Michael Knepp said the last big December rainfall was in 2010 when 72mm fell on December 18.

Meteorologist David Crock said Monto and Gladstone were the real winners.

He said Gladstone received 50-60mm while about 46mm fell at Monto.

"There were really good falls further inland," Mr Crock said.

"Just north of Monto, Mungungo Weir received 116mm of rain."

Mr Crock said some of the storms were quite intense and slow moving.

"They were sitting under an upper trough so they didn't have much wind pushing them along," he said.

Gladstone storm on December 25. Photo: Renee Thurgood Swan

Due to the large amount of moisture in the atmosphere, more showers are expected today.

"Hopefully most people will have some rain in the gauges and in the tanks," Mr Crock said.

Ashleigh White said on The Observer's Facebook page that she received 78mm of rain at Clinton.

Kirkwood wasn't far behind with 73mm, Wayne Magyar said.

Meanwhile, Roz Donohue said Glen Eden saw 38mm of rain in the gauges.

Across town at West Gladstone, Kelly Hixon measured 80mm in her yard.

Benaraby wasn't as lucky with only 22mm recorded by Robyn Finlay.

While the storm brought relief to dry grass and gardens, it caused power outages across Gladstone.

Ergon Energy senior corporate communications advisor Ty Marega said about 1700 homes lost power on last night and early this morning.

Suburbs hit included Kin Kora, Sun Valley, Telina and New Auckland.

The first power outage affected 1650 customers but was fixed by 11.20pm, Mr Marega said.

He said a smaller outage, which affected six customers, saw people without power from 4.16am-10.14pm this morning.